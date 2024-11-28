A look inside a 1930s Arts & Crafts inspired Leeds fixer-upper with lots of potential to create a dream home

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

This impressive renovation project in Leeds offers lots of space to create a future dream home.

The 1930s semi-detached home on Oakwell Mount in Oakwood is the perfect canvas to create something truly unique, with large rooms, a cosy garden and almost 1,400 square feet of living accommodation.

On the market for £425,000 with Linley & Simpson, the property features gas central heating and hardwood windows. On the ground floor is a lounge with an impressive bay window, a breakfast kitchen with a porch to the rear, and a separate dining room as well as a guest WC.

Stairs in the impressive entrance hall lead to a landing that leads to a substantial master bedroom with en suite and built-in wardrobes, along with three additional good-size versatile bedrooms. On this floor is also a large house bathroom.

Outside, the Arts & Crafts inspired home enjoys green characterful gardens, multiple patios and a large garage.

The home is located in Oakwood, a popular area in north Leeds which boasts great local amenities, trendy bars and restaurants, and easy access to Roundhay Park as well as transport routes into Leeds city centre, Harrogate and beyond.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

1. Oakwell Mount, Oakwood, Leeds, LS8

Linley & Simpson

Photo Sales

2. Oakwell Mount, Oakwood, Leeds, LS8

Linley & Simpson

Photo Sales

3. Oakwell Mount, Oakwood, Leeds, LS8

Linley & Simpson

Photo Sales

4. Oakwell Mount, Oakwood, Leeds, LS8

Linley & Simpson

Photo Sales

5. Oakwell Mount, Oakwood, Leeds, LS8

Linley & Simpson

Photo Sales

6. Oakwell Mount, Oakwood, Leeds, LS8

Linley & Simpson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsOakwoodRoundhay ParkPropertyGardens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice