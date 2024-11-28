The 1930s semi-detached home on Oakwell Mount in Oakwood is the perfect canvas to create something truly unique, with large rooms, a cosy garden and almost 1,400 square feet of living accommodation.

On the market for £425,000 with Linley & Simpson, the property features gas central heating and hardwood windows. On the ground floor is a lounge with an impressive bay window, a breakfast kitchen with a porch to the rear, and a separate dining room as well as a guest WC.

Stairs in the impressive entrance hall lead to a landing that leads to a substantial master bedroom with en suite and built-in wardrobes, along with three additional good-size versatile bedrooms. On this floor is also a large house bathroom.

Outside, the Arts & Crafts inspired home enjoys green characterful gardens, multiple patios and a large garage.