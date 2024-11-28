The 1930s semi-detached home on Oakwell Mount in Oakwood is the perfect canvas to create something truly unique, with large rooms, a cosy garden and almost 1,400 square feet of living accommodation.
On the market for £425,000 with Linley & Simpson, the property features gas central heating and hardwood windows. On the ground floor is a lounge with an impressive bay window, a breakfast kitchen with a porch to the rear, and a separate dining room as well as a guest WC.
Stairs in the impressive entrance hall lead to a landing that leads to a substantial master bedroom with en suite and built-in wardrobes, along with three additional good-size versatile bedrooms. On this floor is also a large house bathroom.
Outside, the Arts & Crafts inspired home enjoys green characterful gardens, multiple patios and a large garage.
The home is located in Oakwood, a popular area in north Leeds which boasts great local amenities, trendy bars and restaurants, and easy access to Roundhay Park as well as transport routes into Leeds city centre, Harrogate and beyond.
