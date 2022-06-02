A new study conducted by the Open Property Group has revealed that northern cities sell up to 2000 detached houses annually, nearly ten times more than southern cities.

Using the latest house price statistics data, the housing specialists found that detached property sales in Leeds totalled 2,296 throughout the year of 2021, with Wakefield close behind with an average of 1,341 per year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's properties like this three bedroom detached bungalow on Bower Road that appeal to buyers.

At the other end of scale, Cambridge and Oxford’s 2021 detached property sales were 152 and 154 respectively.

Speaking to James Limb, local property expert for Purple Bricks, he explained that detached houses in Leeds have become more attractive to buyers after the pandemic provoked a shift to working from home.

"Over the last two years I've sold an awful lot of lovely detached houses to people who have moved up from London or other surrounding areas," he said.

"It's because the workplace has changed for them. They no longer have to be in an office five days a week, they can be in there two days a month - Leeds with its rail connections, you can be in London's Kings Cross in two hours."

With a guide price of £290,000, this delightful bungalow in the sought-after location of Cross Gates has some of the key features that make detached houses in Leeds all the more desirable. Photo: Purple Bricks

But it is not just the time and petrol saving that appeals to people now settling in the city; two years of working from the kitchen table has pushed people to consider what they value most in a property.

"One of the big drivers for people since the pandemic has been outdoor space," James went on to say.

"[Leeds] is absolutely beautiful and you've got the countryside right on your doorstep. I've seen a huge move away from cities and apartments and into places with gardens and privacy.

"There’s a change in what people want from life; if we go into another lockdown they want a house that they are comfortable sitting in, and also they now value their family more and want a house where they can host friends and family too."

The bungalow has a spacious garden and large living and dining area ideal for family time. Photo: Purple Bricks

It's properties like this three bedroom detached bungalow on Bower Road (pictured) that appeal to buyers, with a spacious garden and large living area ideal for family time, plus the benefit of a garage with off street parking for several cars.

With a guide price of £290,000, this delightful bungalow in the sought-after location of Cross Gates has some of the key features that make detached houses in Leeds all the more desirable.

Opting for bay windows, pitched roofs and limestone brickwork offers a level of consistency and durability in these newer builds, something that James believes sets the city apart from the rest.

"Leeds itself is an incredibly attractive city. Leeds [and Bradford] City Council are quite particular with the style of houses built and how they look to maintain the aesthetics of the city, which is absolutely brilliant," he said.

This five bedroom detached house (pictured) in Whinmoor is now for sale on Purple Bricks for an asking price of £475,000. Photo: Purple Bricks

"It's a bonus - it gives you a good quality of houses."

Yet despite so many premium detached properties appearing on the market on a monthly basis, obtaining a comfortable family home has proven difficult for many first time buyers in recent years, with supply and demand for housing at an all-time high.

Emma Winterhalder, branch manager at Dacre, Son and Hartley, told the YEP that the pandemic plays a large part in why demand for detached housing has grown.

"I think there’s a shortage of detached houses, and houses generally, so the supply and demand is a huge issue and I think working from home plays a big factor in it.

"I think that because we have good rail networks, Leeds, York and Ilkely, people are thinking 'Actually, I can commute from certain places, and I can work from home'.

"Looking at schools as well, there are some good schools dotted around the Harrogate, Leeds and Ilkley area so we’re finding that is drawing people in."

The house itself also offers an enclosed garden for privacy as well as a large gated driveway with off-street parking, making the property as practical as it is attractive. Photo: Purple Bricks

Easy access to amenities has now become even more important to families looking to buy a home, with properties like this five bedroom detached house (pictured) in Whinmoor only a short drive away from local shops, schools and transport links.

The house itself also offers an enclosed garden for privacy as well as a large gated driveway with off street parking, making the property as practical as it is attractive.

Ultimately, the huge difference in sales of detached houses in the north versus the south boils down to two major factors: affordability and functionality.

Jason Harris-Cohen, managing director of the Open Property Group, acknowledged this: "Purchasers are lapping up the ability to buy a detached property somewhere in Leeds or Birmingham. For example, for the same price as a one-bedroom flat in parts of London or the Home Counties,” he said.

"“The government’s Northern Powerhouse project – its vision for a super-connected, globally-competitive northern economy – has allowed many northern cities to evolve quickly and the

advancements haven’t gone unnoticed.