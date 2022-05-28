This lovely stone-built period cottage on the outskirts of Leeds is on the market for £275,000.

The house, which is located in the heart of Bramham on Carr Beck Close, is complete with plenty of parking space and a cottage garden at the front of the property, as well as central heating and double glazing.

Inside, visitors can enjoy a grand entrance hall leading into a spacious lounge with patio doors, and an L shaped kitchen and dining room with a range of storage units and space for a dinner table.

Located on the first floor is a generous master bedroom with a large built-in wardrobe, a second bedroom fitted with a wash basin vanity and a third bedroom that could be used as a study.

The bathroom is on the ground floor with a modern suite and separate toilet.

This beautiful cottage is close to many of Bramham's local amenities, including the village shop and post office, a well regarded primary school, a church and plenty of leisure facilities.

1. The property has good accommodation, parking and a lovely cottage garden to the front. Photo Sales

2. The accommodation is arranged over two floors and has an entrance hall at the front. Off the hall is the large lounge with patio doors to the front. Photo Sales

3. To the right of the hall is the L shaped kitchen/ dining Room with a range of storage units and space for a dining table. Photo Sales

4. There is also a rear hall/utility room with space for appliances. Photo Sales