This lovely stone-built period cottage on the outskirts of Leeds is on the market for £275,000.
The house, which is located in the heart of Bramham on Carr Beck Close, is complete with plenty of parking space and a cottage garden at the front of the property, as well as central heating and double glazing.
Inside, visitors can enjoy a grand entrance hall leading into a spacious lounge with patio doors, and an L shaped kitchen and dining room with a range of storage units and space for a dinner table.
Located on the first floor is a generous master bedroom with a large built-in wardrobe, a second bedroom fitted with a wash basin vanity and a third bedroom that could be used as a study.
The bathroom is on the ground floor with a modern suite and separate toilet.
This beautiful cottage is close to many of Bramham's local amenities, including the village shop and post office, a well regarded primary school, a church and plenty of leisure facilities.
The property is vacant and completion is available straight away, please head to Purple Bricks to find out more.