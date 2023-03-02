Plans to build the £15million development in Leeds city centre were approved last year. The new student scheme will be built on 26-43 Merrion Street, home to the Blue Coyote lap dancing nightclub for several years, then later a bar known as Mayaimi.

Urban Group (York) Ltd has completed the demolition work and has now started to build the foundations of the nine-storey Straits Aire student accommodation scheme.

The 32,000 square foot building will have 88 boutique en-suite studios, including four rooms designed for those with disabilities and two premium suites. On-site facilities including a cinema, gym, lounge, event, dining and breakout study space and laundry facilities.

Demolition of the former Blue Coyote nightclub on Merrion Street, Leeds, which is being replaced with student flats

Straits Aire is being developed by the Urban Group’s construction division, which specialises in buy-to-let residential and student accommodation, and will complete in summer 2024.

Urban’s construction director Craig Stevens said: “This is a challenging site in a constrained city centre location. With careful management we are on schedule and there has been lots of interest as the building starts to emerge.

“We are working with a fantastic team of sub-contractors and have established a variety of work and training opportunities in the city as part of the development. Ultimately, it will be great to bring this site back into use and deliver some fantastic studio apartments close to the city’s universities as well as shops and leisure outlets, bringing a boost to Leeds economy.”

Leeds City Council put the site up for sale for £575,000 in 2016 and in 2017, it was was set to become the Merrion Street Sky Bar - a mixed use development will feature a bar, restaurant and rooftop sky bar.

At the time developers said it would offer impressive views across the city, with outside seating and a dining area in the sky bar, while the venue would also boast a ground floor bar and restaurant, and two dedicated floors of office space.

