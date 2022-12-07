Plans to build the development in Leeds city centre were approved earlier this year. The new student scheme will be built on 26-43 Merrion Street, home to the Blue Coyote lap dancing nightclub for several years, then later a bar known as Mayaimi.

Leeds City Council put the site up for sale for £575,000 in 2016 and in 2017, it was was set to become the Merrion Street Sky Bar - a mixed use development will feature a bar, restaurant and rooftop sky bar.

At the time developers said it would offer impressive views across the city, with outside seating and a dining area in the sky bar, while the venue would also boast a ground floor bar and restaurant, and two dedicated floors of office space.

Demolition of the former Blue Coyote nightclub on Merrion Street, Leeds, which is being replaced with student flats (Photo: James Hardisty)

The Merrion Street Sky Bar did not open. Now the site is set to become a development of 88 high-specification studio apartments with associated amenities. The scheme has been designed by Brewster Bye Architects for developer Urban Developments (York) Ltd. The part five, part seven and part nine storey building, will be delivered under the developer’s ‘Engage’ student brand.

The scheme is expected to be ready for occupation by 2024 and all 88 studios will have en-suites and the new building will also include a lounge, gym, study rooms, a cinema room and laundry facilities for residents. Four of the studios are accessible and there are two larger premium studios. The development will also include a staffed reception area and 23 cycle spaces.

