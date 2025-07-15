The 10 Leeds neighbourhoods with the fewest property sales – including Beeston Hill and Hyde Park

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

These are the 10 neighbourhoods in Leeds where the fewest properties changed hands.

Data collected by Online Marketing Surgery and Spray Vue for their newly launched Popular Property Report has revealed which areas in the city experienced the most and fewest home sales over the past 12 months.

The information was gathered by analysing residential property sales data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which covers total property transactions in Leeds between October 2023 and September 2024.

You can also find the list of the 10 areas that saw the highest number of property sales here.

When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Seacroft North and Monkswood recorded 35 property sales in the 12 months between October 2023 and September 2024.

1. Seacroft North & Monkswood

Seacroft North and Monkswood recorded 35 property sales in the 12 months between October 2023 and September 2024. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
33 properties changed hands in Seacroft South.

2. Seacroft South

33 properties changed hands in Seacroft South. | National World

Photo Sales
Here, 31 homes were sold in the 12-month period.

3. Belle Isle North

Here, 31 homes were sold in the 12-month period. | National World

Photo Sales
31 homes were sold in the Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor area.

4. Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor

31 homes were sold in the Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor area. | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
North Harehills, which includes the areas around Roundhay Road and Harehills Corner, saw 29 homes sales.

5. Harehills North

North Harehills, which includes the areas around Roundhay Road and Harehills Corner, saw 29 homes sales. | Google

Photo Sales
In Cross Flatts Park and Garnets, 28 homes found new owners.

6. Cross Flatts Park & Garnets

In Cross Flatts Park and Garnets, 28 homes found new owners. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsOffice for National StatisticsPropertyData
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice