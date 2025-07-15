Data collected by Online Marketing Surgery and Spray Vue for their newly launched Popular Property Report has revealed which areas in the city experienced the most and fewest home sales over the past 12 months.

The information was gathered by analysing residential property sales data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which covers total property transactions in Leeds between October 2023 and September 2024.

1 . Seacroft North & Monkswood Seacroft North and Monkswood recorded 35 property sales in the 12 months between October 2023 and September 2024. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Seacroft South 33 properties changed hands in Seacroft South. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Belle Isle North Here, 31 homes were sold in the 12-month period. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor 31 homes were sold in the Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor area. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Harehills North North Harehills, which includes the areas around Roundhay Road and Harehills Corner, saw 29 homes sales. | Google Photo Sales