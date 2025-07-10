Leeds' 10 top-selling neighbourhoods for property – including Far Headingley and Pudsey South West

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

A new report has identified the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest number of house sales.

Online Marketing Surgery, in collaboration with UPVC spraying company Spray Vue, has created a Popular Property Report that ranks these neighbourhoods based on property sales data collected from October 2023 to September 2024.

The property sales information has been sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which records all property sales across the UK.

Below are the ten neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest number of property sales.

In Far Headingley and Weetwood, 133 properties changed owners in the year ending September 2024.

1. Far Headingley & Weetwood

In Far Headingley and Weetwood, 133 properties changed owners in the year ending September 2024. | Google

There were 130 property sales in Kippax East, Micklefield and Allerton Bywater.

2. Kippax East, Micklefield & Allerton Bywater

There were 130 property sales in Kippax East, Micklefield and Allerton Bywater. Photo: Google

Another popular area, Horsforth East saw 129 house sales between October 2023 and September 2024.

3. Horsforth East

Another popular area, Horsforth East saw 129 house sales between October 2023 and September 2024.

Here, 117 property sales were made.

4. Pudsey South West

Here, 117 property sales were made.

There were 115 recorded property sales in Drighlington and Gildersome West.

5. Drighlington & Gildersome West

There were 115 recorded property sales in Drighlington and Gildersome West. | Google

There were 114 property sales in Otley South in the 12 months ending September 2024.

6. Otley South

There were 114 property sales in Otley South in the 12 months ending September 2024. | Gerard Binks

