Online Marketing Surgery, in collaboration with UPVC spraying company Spray Vue, has created a Popular Property Report that ranks these neighbourhoods based on property sales data collected from October 2023 to September 2024.

The property sales information has been sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which records all property sales across the UK.

Below are the ten neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest number of property sales.

1 . Far Headingley & Weetwood In Far Headingley and Weetwood, 133 properties changed owners in the year ending September 2024. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Kippax East, Micklefield & Allerton Bywater There were 130 property sales in Kippax East, Micklefield and Allerton Bywater. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Horsforth East Another popular area, Horsforth East saw 129 house sales between October 2023 and September 2024. Photo Sales

5 . Drighlington & Gildersome West There were 115 recorded property sales in Drighlington and Gildersome West. | Google Photo Sales