A wonderfully spacious three bedroom family home with breathtaking views is for sale in Leeds.

Well presented throughout, with spacious rooms and a raised patio offering breathtaking views over Aire Valley, this property is not to be missed.

Situated in the popular Burley Wood Lane area, the property is ideally placed for access into Burley, Kirkstall and Headingley and Leeds City Centre.

Two well regarded primary schools and the many amenities to be found in the Kirkstall Valley Corridor including the cinema multiplex, supermarkets and bars and eateries are located nearby.

The property has just newly hit the market with Purple Bricks for £250,000.

1. Front Garden Featuring private off street parking, the property is ideally placed for access into Burley, Kirkstall and Headingley and Leeds City Centre. Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen is well fitted with a range of wall and base mounted units with complimentary work surfaces. Photo: PB Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The spacious kitchen offers plenty of dining space and patio doors offering access to the garden area. Photo: PB Photo Sales

4. Living Room With two well regarded primary schools nearby the home is perfect for a young family. Photo: PB Photo Sales