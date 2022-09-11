This two bedroom semi-detached house on Deansway is on the market for £180,000.

With the accommodation arranged over two floors, the property is made up of an inviting entrance hallway, delightful lounge, conservatory leading out onto the largely proportional garden and a modern kitchen.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobe space, and a family bathroom.

The home is situated in the ever popular and sought after area of Morley, with the town centre just under a mile away.

There are also plenty of pubs, restaurants and shops nearby, as well as local transport links such as Morley Railway Station, and bus routes running into Leeds City Centre.

For more information about this property go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. On the market for £180,000 This two bedroom semi-detached house on Deansway is on the market for £180,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Arranged over two floors With the accommodation arranged over two floors, the property is made up of an inviting entrance hallway, delightful lounge, conservatory leading out onto the largely proportional garden. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Fully fitted kitchen There is also a fully fitted kitchen with modern appliances. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Sought after area of Morley The home is situated in the ever popular and sought after area of Morley, with the town centre just under a mile away. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales