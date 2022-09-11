News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This two bedroom home in Morley has a fantastic conservatory space

A two bedroom semi-detached house is for sale in Morley.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 4:45 am

This two bedroom semi-detached house on Deansway is on the market for £180,000.

With the accommodation arranged over two floors, the property is made up of an inviting entrance hallway, delightful lounge, conservatory leading out onto the largely proportional garden and a modern kitchen.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobe space, and a family bathroom.

The home is situated in the ever popular and sought after area of Morley, with the town centre just under a mile away.

There are also plenty of pubs, restaurants and shops nearby, as well as local transport links such as Morley Railway Station, and bus routes running into Leeds City Centre.

For more information about this property go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. On the market for £180,000

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Arranged over two floors

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Fully fitted kitchen

There is also a fully fitted kitchen with modern appliances.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Sought after area of Morley

Photo: Purplebricks

