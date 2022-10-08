This two bedroom semi-detached house in Beeston is on the market for £160,000.

The home offers plenty of potential for redecoration and renovation, and is ideally suited to the first time buyer, a professional couple or a small family.

Upon entry, a hallway leads to a kitchen containing floor to ceiling units and a small utility cupboard.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious living area with a bay window and a characterful fireplace.

To the first floor are the two bedrooms and a bathroom with an electric shower.

Outside, the wonderful rear garden provides plenty of planting space and greenery, and there is also a powered garage and space for a greenhouse for the green fingered buyer.Located on a prime street in Beeston, this home has great access to a range of local shops and amenities, including shopping centres, an Asda supermarket and is also well placed for regular local bus routes.

Leeds City Centre is approximately two miles away, with good access to the motorway network within one mile from the property.

For more information go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. On the market for £160,000 This two bedroom semi-detached house in Beeston is on the market for £160,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Plenty of potential for renovation The home offers plenty of potential for redecoration and renovation, and is ideally suited to the first time buyer, a professional couple or a small family. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Kitchen with floor to ceiling units Upon entry, a hallway leads to a kitchen containing floor to ceiling units and a small utility cupboard. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Spacious living area Also on the ground floor is a spacious living area with a bay window and a characterful fireplace. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales