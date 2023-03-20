A well presented and deceptively spacious stone-built home in Middleton is on the market for £150,000.
This cottage-style property can be found on the popular street of Hopewell View, and is located close to a range of local schools, shops and transport amenities.
Inside, the main accommodation is arranged over three floors and boasts spacious and well appointed rooms. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.
1. Good transport links
Hopewell View is located just off the ring road in Middleton and is ideally placed for local schools, shops and transport amenities, as well as offering easy access into Leeds city centre. Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield. Photo: Purplebricks
2. Spacious kitchen/diner
The ground floor has a spacious fitted kitchen/diner with access down to a useful basement area below. Photo: Purplebricks
3. Feature fireplace in lounge
There is also a delightful lounge with character features and a fireplace. Photo: Purplebricks
4. Two bedrooms
At the first floor level, are two spacious two bedrooms with plenty of natural light. Photo: Purplebricks