Leeds houses for sale: Take a look inside this two bed home in Middleton with a retro tiled kitchen and fireplace

A well presented and deceptively spacious stone-built home in Middleton is on the market for £150,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

This cottage-style property can be found on the popular street of Hopewell View, and is located close to a range of local schools, shops and transport amenities.

Inside, the main accommodation is arranged over three floors and boasts spacious and well appointed rooms. Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Purplebricks.

Hopewell View is located just off the ring road in Middleton and is ideally placed for local schools, shops and transport amenities, as well as offering easy access into Leeds city centre. Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.

1. Good transport links

Hopewell View is located just off the ring road in Middleton and is ideally placed for local schools, shops and transport amenities, as well as offering easy access into Leeds city centre. Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield. Photo: Purplebricks

The ground floor has a spacious fitted kitchen/diner with access down to a useful basement area below.

2. Spacious kitchen/diner

The ground floor has a spacious fitted kitchen/diner with access down to a useful basement area below. Photo: Purplebricks

There is also a delightful lounge with character features and a fireplace.

3. Feature fireplace in lounge

There is also a delightful lounge with character features and a fireplace. Photo: Purplebricks

At the first floor level, are two spacious two bedrooms with plenty of natural light.

4. Two bedrooms

At the first floor level, are two spacious two bedrooms with plenty of natural light. Photo: Purplebricks

