This four bed Victorian terrace on New Road has heaps of character and is on the market for a guide price of £495,000.

Leeds houses for sale: Take a look at this characterful Victorian terrace in Yeadon with four bedrooms and a garden

A Victorian-style four bedroom house is for sale in Yeadon. Offering a cellar and front garden.

By Abi Whistance
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 12:45 pm

This four bed Victorian terrace on New Road has heaps of character and is on the market for a guide price of £495,000.

The house, which maintains period features throughout, is complete with an attractive staircase with a balustrade rail, a large cellar and a beautiful front garden stocked with shrubs and perennials.

Downstairs, visitors can enjoy a spacious living room with a bay window, a formal dining room, dining kitchen and a utility room with a guest toilet.

On the first floor are bedrooms one and two, both of which are comfortable doubles and one of which has an en-suite. The main house bathroom is also located on this floor.

The remaining two bedrooms are on the second floor along with a level access to plenty of loft storage space

Located within the sought after town of Yeadon, this property has excellent access to a wide range of local shops and amenities, several highly regarded local schools and a train station.

For more information about the house on New Road in Yeadon, please head to Hunters' website.

1.

After passing the entrance hallway and a beautiful staircase with a balustrade, visitors stumble across a spacious living room with bay window.

Photo Sales

2.

Downstairs there is also a formal dining room and dining kitchen with access to a utility with a guest toilet.

Photo Sales

3.

From the hall is a door leading down to the cellar which provides a useful storage space with potential for a conversion.

Photo Sales

4.

To the first floor can be found bedrooms one and two, both of which are comfortable doubles, one of which has an en-suite shower room.

Photo Sales
VictorianLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3