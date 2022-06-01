This four bed Victorian terrace on New Road has heaps of character and is on the market for a guide price of £495,000.
The house, which maintains period features throughout, is complete with an attractive staircase with a balustrade rail, a large cellar and a beautiful front garden stocked with shrubs and perennials.
Downstairs, visitors can enjoy a spacious living room with a bay window, a formal dining room, dining kitchen and a utility room with a guest toilet.
On the first floor are bedrooms one and two, both of which are comfortable doubles and one of which has an en-suite. The main house bathroom is also located on this floor.
The remaining two bedrooms are on the second floor along with a level access to plenty of loft storage space
Located within the sought after town of Yeadon, this property has excellent access to a wide range of local shops and amenities, several highly regarded local schools and a train station.