Fine & Country West Yorkshire has just sold the Manor, a seven-bedroom luxury home in Alwoodley, for £3.45 million - the highest value home any estate agent has ever sold in LS17.

The exclusive 10,397 square foot property benefits from a bespoke kitchen, swimming pool, gym, cinema room and stunning landscaped gardens.

Priya Hundal, senior sales consultant at Fine & Country West Yorkshire, said: “Fine & Country boasts a global network of offices, which gives us unrivalled network exposure, and the buyer of this property was introduced to us by one of our sister offices in Spain.

“The Manor fitted all the buyer’s requirements, and the sales process went extremely smoothly, with an offer being made on the property after the first viewing. The previous owner of the Manor is also buying her next home through us and will complete that later this month.

“Selling high-value luxury properties is our specialty, and we’re delighted to have found our buyer and the previous owner of the Manor their forever homes.”

Fine & Country West Yorkshire specialises in selling high value and exclusive properties across Leeds and the surrounding areas. It is part of Manning Stainton, the region’s leading estate agent, with 19 sales and letting branches across Leeds, Wetherby and Wakefield.

For further information visit www.fineandcountry.com/uk/leeds

1. Fine & Country West Yorkshire has just sold The Manor, a seven-bedroom luxury home in Alwoodley, for £3.45 million. Photo Sales

2. The Manor is Tudor in style which has been expanded and improved over recent years and designed to incorporate a vast array of modern features. Photo Sales

3. The exclusive 10,397 square foot property benefits from a bespoke kitchen, swimming pool, gym, cinema room and stunning landscaped gardens. Photo Sales

4. The interior of the Manor has been skilfully optimised to provide opulent rooms which connect well with the landscaped grounds. Photo Sales