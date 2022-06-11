This four bedroom detached cottage in North Leeds was recently put on the market for an asking price of £750,000.

April Cottage, which has ample parking to the front and a detached garage, boasts a large rear garden perfect for families and entertaining.

On the ground floor is a large kitchen and diner with patio doors leading into the garden, a spacious lounge and second reception room offering versatile accommodation. There is also a large double bedroom and modern house bathroom.

On the first floor are the other three bedrooms, all a good size with the master bedroom finished with an en-suite. Also on this floor is an additional guest toilet.

The enclosed outdoor space at the rear of the house has a patio area, lawned garden, BBQ area and a shed, perfect for families and entertaining. The garage is supplied with power and light and a further out-building could be used as a gym.

Situated in this ever popular residential area of Adel,this property has a variety of shops and restaurants nearby, as well as good transport links to the cosmopolitan amenities of Headingley and Otley.

For more information about the property please head to the Purple Bricks website.

