Nestled on Owlcotes Road, the property is close to all the amenities, pubs and restaurants of Pudsey - a market town recently named as a 'property hotspot' in the UK.
It is ideal for those with children, being in the catchment area for Priesthorpe and Grangefield high school. There are also plenty of nurseries and primary schools nearby.
Both Pudsey Bus Station and New Pudsey Railway Station are within one mile of the property.
The property is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers of £430,000. Take a look inside...