Nestled on Owlcotes Road, the property is close to all the amenities, pubs and restaurants of Pudsey - a market town recently named as a 'property hotspot' in the UK.

It is ideal for those with children, being in the catchment area for Priesthorpe and Grangefield high school. There are also plenty of nurseries and primary schools nearby.

Both Pudsey Bus Station and New Pudsey Railway Station are within one mile of the property.

The property is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers of £430,000. Take a look inside...

Take a look inside this property on the market in Pudsey...

Living room The second living area is the more informal room, perfect for relaxing with the family. Again this room has space for a large sofa. This room could be turned into an extra bedroom, play room or home office.

Kitchen The kitchen is a good size and fitted with a modern kitchen including wall and base units, gas hob and oven, stainless steel sink.

First floor On the first floor are four double bedrooms.