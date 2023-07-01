This much-loved home in Roundhay has come on the market this week, offering a rare opportunity to buy a very special property in one of the most popular areas in Leeds.

Beautifully updated while retaining many period features throughout, this Victorian stone property offers open-plan kitchen/diner and up to four more reception rooms on the ground floor as well as a large cellar. There are five double bedrooms, including an en suite master bedroom, and two house bathrooms spread across the first and second floors.

The outstanding grounds are zoned for entertainment, lawns, flower beds and even a hen coop. There are various seating places and lots of privacy on offer in the garden, completed by a due south aspect. The driveway to the front sits behind electric gates and leads to a detached double garage.

Another major benefit of this home is a biomass central heating system, which provides the owners with a significant energy cost saving benefit. It is being marketed by Monroe Estate Agents, with an asking price of £1,995,000.

1 . Old Park Road The driveway can easily accommodate a large number of cars. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room, which opens out onto one of the two conservatories, has a stone fireplace and log burner. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen diner The kitchen diner benefits from high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen area is finished with granite worktops, integrated Neff appliances and a tiled, heated floor. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

