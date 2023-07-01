Leeds houses for sale: Roundhay home has magnificent grounds with two conservatories and a chicken coop
Beautifully updated while retaining many period features throughout, this Victorian stone property offers open-plan kitchen/diner and up to four more reception rooms on the ground floor as well as a large cellar. There are five double bedrooms, including an en suite master bedroom, and two house bathrooms spread across the first and second floors.
The outstanding grounds are zoned for entertainment, lawns, flower beds and even a hen coop. There are various seating places and lots of privacy on offer in the garden, completed by a due south aspect. The driveway to the front sits behind electric gates and leads to a detached double garage.
Another major benefit of this home is a biomass central heating system, which provides the owners with a significant energy cost saving benefit. It is being marketed by Monroe Estate Agents, with an asking price of £1,995,000.