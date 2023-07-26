Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Luxurious five bedroom family home with large conservatory in Woodlesford

This family home is situated in a sought after area with great travel links to central Leeds and Wakefield.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

This executive five bedroom detached property on Sherwood Way in Woodlesford, Leeds, is on the market with Manning Stainton for £575,000.

To the ground floor is an entrance hallway with a guest WC, a door leading to the double garage, a large living room, and a separate dining room with bi-folding doors leading to the rear garden. The modern fitted kitchen has a centre island and integrated appliances and open to the beautiful conservatory with doors opening to the garden.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with a dressing area and ensuite bathroom, along with bedroom two with an ensuite shower room and three good sized bedrooms along with a family three piece bedroom with a bathtub.

To the front of the property is a driveway leading to the double garage, and to the rear is a patio connected to the conservatory and a large enclosed lawn.

The home is within easy reach on local amenities, the canal walk at Woodlesford and the train station for easy commuting. The A1 and M1 link road and national motorways are also nearby.

To the front is a driveway for offroad parking and a garage. Picture by Manning Stainton

1. Front and garage

The entrance hall has large double doors to the living room. Picture by Manning Stainton

2. Hallway

A spacious and bright living room for family evenings. Picture by Manning Stainton

3. Living room

The modern fitted kitchen with centre island and integrated appliances. Picture by Manning Stainton

4. Kitchen

