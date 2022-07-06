This three bed end terrace house in Burley was recently put on the market for an asking price of £240,000.
The house, which has a whole host of quirky decor and features, is arranged over two floors only and boasts beautiful wooden floors and high ceilings.
On the ground floor is a spacious open plan living and dining area with a built-in fireplace, as well as a good sized kitchen fitted with warm mahogany cabinets.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two doubles and one single that could be used as a study or guest room.
To the rear of the property is a low maintenance garden with mature borders, as well as a small garden space out front.
Burley Wood Crescent is ideally situated for access into the heart of the city, Kirkstall and Headingley.
Two well regarded primary schools and a wealth of amenities can be found nearby in the Kirkstall Valley Corridor, including the cinema multiplex, supermarkets, bars and eateries.
The Leeds and Liverpool canal is within walking distance along with Kirkstall Abbey.
For more information about the property please head to the Purplebricks website.