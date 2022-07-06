This three bed end terrace house in Burley was recently put on the market for an asking price of £240,000.

READ THIS: Look inside this luxury three bed home in Cross Gates with incredibly modern features

The house, which has a whole host of quirky decor and features, is arranged over two floors only and boasts beautiful wooden floors and high ceilings.

On the ground floor is a spacious open plan living and dining area with a built-in fireplace, as well as a good sized kitchen fitted with warm mahogany cabinets.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two doubles and one single that could be used as a study or guest room.

To the rear of the property is a low maintenance garden with mature borders, as well as a small garden space out front.

Burley Wood Crescent is ideally situated for access into the heart of the city, Kirkstall and Headingley.

Two well regarded primary schools and a wealth of amenities can be found nearby in the Kirkstall Valley Corridor, including the cinema multiplex, supermarkets, bars and eateries.

The Leeds and Liverpool canal is within walking distance along with Kirkstall Abbey.

For more information about the property please head to the Purplebricks website.

1. This three bed end terrace house in Burley was recently put on the market for an asking price of £240,000. Photo Sales

2. There is a spacious lounge which is open plan into the dining room, and has a feature fireplace, radiator and window to the front. Photo Sales

3. The open plan dining room has a window to the rear, a storage cupboard and radiator. Photo Sales

4. The extended kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units, a gas cooker point, sink and drainer, plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher, radiator, window to the rear and a door leading to the side. Photo Sales