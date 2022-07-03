This three bed terrace house in Cross Gates was recently put on the market for an asking price of £240,000.

READ THIS: Look inside this characterful Edwardian townhouse in Oakwood next to Roundhay Park

The house, which has an impressive garden and patio area, is arranged over two floors only and boasts incredibly modern features and fittings.

On the ground floor there is an exquisite kitchen that has been recently renovated, and a cosy lounge with a projector screen and surround sound - perfect for family film nights.

Leading off the kitchen is an extension; a versatile area perfect for having a dining table or simply using it as another living space. French doors lead out onto the garden area.

At first floor level there are three bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a three-piece house bathroom.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed garden with a patio area perfect for garden furniture, planters near the boarder and a shed at the bottom end of the garden perfect for storage

To the front is a lovely low maintenance lawn area with a paved walkway leading up up the front door.

The house is conveniently placed for commuters requiring access to Leeds city centre and further afield such as York, Wetherby and Harrogate. The area boasts excellent shopping facilities which can be found at Killingbeck and Seacroft, where there is also a bus station.

For more information about the property please head to the Purplebricks website.

1. This three bed terrace house in Cross Gates was recently put on the market for an asking price of £240,000. Photo Sales

2. With a window to the front elevation, the living room is flooded with natural lighting complimenting the tasteful decor. Solid oak wood flooring runs throughout, with a projector screen with projector and surround sound installed. Photo Sales

3. The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern white high gloss wall and base units, with complimentary work surfaces over the stainless steel sink and draining area. Photo Sales

4. Other kitchen features include an integrated electric hob with extractor fan, a dishwasher and space for a free standing fridge and freezer. The space benefits from tiled flooring, spotlights and a breakfast bar with space for seating. Photo Sales