This two bed semi-detached house in Roundhay is on the market for an asking price of £375,000.

The house, which is full of character and charm throughout, is arranged over two floors and boasts an expansive outdoor space with plenty of room for garden furniture.

Downstairs, a spacious lounge is fitted with a feature fireplace and a log burner, and the kitchen and diner is finished with modern appliances.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms, the master completed with fitted wardrobes, and a modern house bathroom with a four piece suite.

Separate from the house is a stand alone home office, which has air conditioning and is tucked away by the garage.

There is also a large mature rear garden with a lawned area, mature borders and a patio, and a gated driveway with off street parking.

The property is within access of extensive amenities on Oakwood Parade and in Roundhay.

The iconic Oakwood Clock is nearby and hosts a popular monthly Farmers Market as well as a programme of community events throughout the year.

