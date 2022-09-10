Nearby motorway links are also close by, ideal for the commuter who is looking to travel further afield.Boasting real appeal with an impressive frontage, this delightful family sized home features spacious and well appointed rooms, each one tastefully and neutrally decorated with the main accommodation being arranged over two floors.The ground floor is made up of an entrance hall, a delightful lounge and dining room, a conservatory with a tiled roof and a luxury fitted kitchen.At the first floor level, there are three good sized bedrooms and a luxury bathroom.There is also a wonderful low maintenance enclosed rear garden, a large driveway with off street parking for several cars, a garage and views to the rear over Skelton Woods.