This three bed end terrace house in the village of Thorner was recently put on the market for an asking price of £425,000.

The house, which has a stunning private landscaped garden with Indian stone paving, is arranged over two floors and boasts incredibly modern features and decor.

On the ground floor is a light and airy entrance hall leading to the dining room, a downstairs toilet, sleek kitchen and a cozy lounge with sliding doors opening to the beautiful garden.

Returning to the hall, a staircase to the first floor landing leads to the master bedroom with an en-suite, two further bedrooms and house bathroom.

The real show stopper of this property is the wonderful outdoor space, with the stunning landscaped garden featuring a private bridge which goes over the village stream.

There is also a lawn and patio area with gate access to the side and fence and stone wall boundaries.

Thorner is a most sought after rural and picturesque village to the North East of Leeds and situated only a few miles from the city and has good access to the A1/M1 link road.

The village boasts a good community spirit and has a variety of local amenities including hairdressers, Deli, public houses and a primary school.

For more information about this property please call 01937588228 or head to www.hunters.com.

