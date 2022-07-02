This four bed detached home in Lower Wortley was recently put on the market for an asking price of £360,000.
The house, which has a large driveway and beautiful garden, is arranged over two floors only and offers incredibly spacious and versatile living space.
On the ground floor there is a good sized kitchen and dining area, a guest toilet and a cosy lounge with a large window to the front, flooding the room with natural lighting.
At first floor level there are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite, with two built-in double wardrobes and space for a chest of drawers in the master bedroom.
The house bathroom is also on the first floor, and has been recently fitted with a bath and shower over, a combination vanity unit and a basin.
Outside the property is a gorgeously presented garden with plenty of room from growing flowers and shrubs. There is also some paving outside to guide visitors along the path to the rear of the property.
The house, located nearby to Cobden Primary School, is in close proximity to Cottingley Station and has good access to bus routes.
For more information about the property please head to the Purplebricks website.