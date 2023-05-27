Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this three bed in Pudsey with a glass conservatory and panoramic views

This stunning three bedroom detached home in Pudsey is on the market for £800,000.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Located in the sought after area of Calverley, Pudsey this three bedroom home features breathtaking panoramic and unimpeded views over the valley.

Calverley is well known locally for its historic architecture, brilliant primary schools and quaint village feel. The glorious spot features fantastic parks and local countryside walks along with restaurants and pubs.

The property also features a wonderfully laid out living room and an attached double garage, accessible via an off the rear utility hallway, and is newly on the market with Linley & Simpson - Pudsey.

This three bedroom home features breathtaking panoramic and unimpeded views over the valley.

1. Front Garden

This three bedroom home features breathtaking panoramic and unimpeded views over the valley. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is located at the rear of the house and as such has a terrific view of the stunning garden - washing the dishes has never been so sought after.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is located at the rear of the house and as such has a terrific view of the stunning garden - washing the dishes has never been so sought after. Photo: Zoopla

The living room features a vast bay window which looks out over the immaculate front garden which is a long and well established buffer from the road.

3. Living Room

The living room features a vast bay window which looks out over the immaculate front garden which is a long and well established buffer from the road. Photo: Zoopla

The dining room has French doors leading to the sun room, and a side window too.

4. Dining Room

The dining room has French doors leading to the sun room, and a side window too. Photo: Zoopla

