Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this three bed in Pudsey with a glass conservatory and panoramic views
Located in the sought after area of Calverley, Pudsey this three bedroom home features breathtaking panoramic and unimpeded views over the valley.
Calverley is well known locally for its historic architecture, brilliant primary schools and quaint village feel. The glorious spot features fantastic parks and local countryside walks along with restaurants and pubs.
The property also features a wonderfully laid out living room and an attached double garage, accessible via an off the rear utility hallway, and is newly on the market with Linley & Simpson - Pudsey.