The Calverley Arms is relaunching and opening its doors to guests on Friday 2 December following a major transformation.

A beautiful garden, elegantly styled interiors and a new stylish private dining area are some of the changes set to happen at the Calverley Arms providing guests with the perfect spot to get together with friends and family.

Commenting on the pub’s renovation, the general manager said: “We’re working hard to create a truly amazing transformation which will offer our guests the perfect country escape.

“The changes that are currently underway are all centred around creating an original country pub with a real difference. The Calverley Arms will provide both our regulars and first-time guests with an exciting location to enjoy high-quality dining in beautiful surroundings.

“Both myself and the whole team are incredibly excited to open the doors and we hope our guests love the transformation.”

Take a tour of the renovated pub below.

1. Calverley Arms Located on Calverley Lane, the Calverley Arms is due to officially reopen its doors to guests on Friday 2 December with work having commenced on Sunday 30 October. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2. Calverley Arms A beautiful garden, elegantly styled interiors and a new stylish private dining area are some of the changes set to happen at the Calverley Arms providing guests with the perfect spot to get together with friends and family. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. Calverley Arms Sitting beautifully amongst trees on the edge of the picturesque village of Calverley, the Calverley Arms was erected in Victorian times between 1851 and 1893. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4. Calverley Arms With stunning views over the adjacent Aire Valley and the Leeds Liverpool Canal, the Calverley Arms is the perfect country getaway thanks to the accommodation available. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales