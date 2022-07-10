This three bed semi-detached house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Horsforth is on the market for an asking price of £285,000.

The house, which has heaps of potential for renovation, is arranged over two floors and boasts generous living space inside and a sizable back garden.

The ground floor briefly comprises an entrance hall, a combined lounge and dining room, a fitted kitchen and bathroom.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all of which would benefit from redecoration.

To the outside is a mature garden and a driveway with off street parking leading to the garage. There is also a generous rear garden which is mostly lawned, and perfect for families and entertaining.

The size of the back garden means there is promising potential for an extension of the property, subject to relevant planning regulations.

Located on Knoll Wood Park, the property is within easy reach of a wide range of local amenities including good transport links, two train stations, the extensive shopping facilities on New Road Side and many local bars and restaurants.

This home also offers good access to Leeds city centre and commuter links such as the Ring Road, Horsforth train station, Kirkstall train station and Leeds Bradford Airport.

For more information about this property please call head to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

