This three bed semi-detached house on Hawkhill Drive is on the market for an asking price of £250,000.

The house, which is beautifully presented and has potential for an extension, is arranged over two floors and boasts a generous south-facing garden and a large driveway.

Downstairs, a bright and airy lounge has a feature fireplace and window to the front, and the dining room has sliding french doors leading to the rear garden with a wall mounted gas fire.

The kitchen has a range of matching wall and base units with a gas hob, integrated oven, plumbing for a washing machine and a pantry cupboard.

To the first floor is two well sized double bedrooms and a third bedroom with fitted wardrobes.

There is a separate toilet and a three piece bathroom suite comprising of a bath, shower cubicle and pedestal wash hand basin.

To the outside is a driveway with paving stones leading up to the front of the property, and a secure rear garden with mature shrubs and a lawned area, complete with a greenhouse, storage shed and a decking area perfect for garden furniture.

Hawkhill Drive is in excellent proximity to shopping facilities at Crossgates and the Springs at Thorpe Park, as well as transport links to Leeds City Centre.

For more information about this property please head to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

