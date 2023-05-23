Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three bedroom in Chapel Allerton with courtyard garden
This Victorian, three bedroom, mid-terrace property, which is arranged over four floors with a fantastic cellar kitchen and two bedrooms in the converted attic space, has just recently hit the market with Northwood – Leeds at an opening asking price of £310,000.
The cellar kitchen has been equipped with state-of-the-art features such as the installation of a Newton 508 membrane on all walls and floors. This premium membrane offers outstanding damp-proofing capabilities, providing a dry and secure environment for your culinary endeavours.
Located in Methley Lane, Chapel Allerton the property is just a stones throw away from the town centre which offers extensive amenities on your doorstep and some popular local primary and community schools. Take a look inside...