Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three bedroom in Chapel Allerton with courtyard garden

This spacious three bedroom family home, complete with a wonderful courtyard garden is now for sale in north Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:30 BST

This Victorian, three bedroom, mid-terrace property, which is arranged over four floors with a fantastic cellar kitchen and two bedrooms in the converted attic space, has just recently hit the market with Northwood – Leeds at an opening asking price of £310,000.

The cellar kitchen has been equipped with state-of-the-art features such as the installation of a Newton 508 membrane on all walls and floors. This premium membrane offers outstanding damp-proofing capabilities, providing a dry and secure environment for your culinary endeavours.

Located in Methley Lane, Chapel Allerton the property is just a stones throw away from the town centre which offers extensive amenities on your doorstep and some popular local primary and community schools. Take a look inside...

This Victorian, three bedroom, mid-terrace property, which is arranged over four floors.

1. Front Garden

This Victorian, three bedroom, mid-terrace property, which is arranged over four floors. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
As you step into the house, you'll be immediately struck by the meticulous attention to detail and the high-quality finishes throughout.

2. Living Room

As you step into the house, you'll be immediately struck by the meticulous attention to detail and the high-quality finishes throughout. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property has been designed to offer a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfortable living spaces.

3. Living Room

The property has been designed to offer a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfortable living spaces. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The spacious living room also features doors linking straight to the upstairs and down to the cellar kitchen.

4. Living Room

The spacious living room also features doors linking straight to the upstairs and down to the cellar kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsChapel AllertonVictorian