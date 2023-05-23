This spacious three bedroom family home, complete with a wonderful courtyard garden is now for sale in north Leeds.

This Victorian, three bedroom, mid-terrace property, which is arranged over four floors with a fantastic cellar kitchen and two bedrooms in the converted attic space, has just recently hit the market with Northwood – Leeds at an opening asking price of £310,000.

The cellar kitchen has been equipped with state-of-the-art features such as the installation of a Newton 508 membrane on all walls and floors. This premium membrane offers outstanding damp-proofing capabilities, providing a dry and secure environment for your culinary endeavours.

Located in Methley Lane, Chapel Allerton the property is just a stones throw away from the town centre which offers extensive amenities on your doorstep and some popular local primary and community schools. Take a look inside...

1 . Front Garden This Victorian, three bedroom, mid-terrace property, which is arranged over four floors. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Living Room As you step into the house, you'll be immediately struck by the meticulous attention to detail and the high-quality finishes throughout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living Room The property has been designed to offer a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfortable living spaces. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Living Room The spacious living room also features doors linking straight to the upstairs and down to the cellar kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales