Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious family home in west Leeds with four bedrooms and stylish decor
A four bedroom family home with stylish decor has hit the market here in Leeds.
Located on Pembroke Road, Pudsey this terrace property has been much improved by the current owners to offer extremely well presented, ready to move into accommodation.
Arranged over three floors, it features a fabulous open plan dining kitchen updated just last year and a generous living room with character features.
The property is also ideally situated on the doorstep of the central Pudsey amenities, including popular schools for all ages, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.
Advertised on the Zoopla site, the property is newly on the market with Manning Stainton for £249,950.
Take a look inside...