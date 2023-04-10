A four bedroom family home with stylish decor has hit the market here in Leeds.

Located on Pembroke Road, Pudsey this terrace property has been much improved by the current owners to offer extremely well presented, ready to move into accommodation.

Arranged over three floors, it features a fabulous open plan dining kitchen updated just last year and a generous living room with character features.

The property is also ideally situated on the doorstep of the central Pudsey amenities, including popular schools for all ages, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Advertised on the Zoopla site, the property is newly on the market with Manning Stainton for £249,950.

Take a look inside...

1 . Front Garden Located on Pembroke Road, Pudsey this terrace property has been much improved by the current owners. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The property features a stunning dining kitchen with a range of dark grey shaker-style fitted units. Featuring integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher and washing machine as well as two electric ovens. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Cellar From the kitchen there is direct access down to a useful cellar, offering plenty of additional storage space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Living Room The spacious living room boasts high ceiling with moulded cornice and ceiling rose and living flame gas fire in feature surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales