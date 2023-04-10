News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
1 hour ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
2 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
4 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
4 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
5 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious family home in west Leeds with four bedrooms and stylish decor

A four bedroom family home with stylish decor has hit the market here in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on Pembroke Road, Pudsey this terrace property has been much improved by the current owners to offer extremely well presented, ready to move into accommodation.

Arranged over three floors, it features a fabulous open plan dining kitchen updated just last year and a generous living room with character features.

The property is also ideally situated on the doorstep of the central Pudsey amenities, including popular schools for all ages, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Advertised on the Zoopla site, the property is newly on the market with Manning Stainton for £249,950.

Take a look inside...

Located on Pembroke Road, Pudsey this terrace property has been much improved by the current owners.

1. Front Garden

Located on Pembroke Road, Pudsey this terrace property has been much improved by the current owners. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property features a stunning dining kitchen with a range of dark grey shaker-style fitted units. Featuring integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher and washing machine as well as two electric ovens.

2. Kitchen

The property features a stunning dining kitchen with a range of dark grey shaker-style fitted units. Featuring integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher and washing machine as well as two electric ovens. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
From the kitchen there is direct access down to a useful cellar, offering plenty of additional storage space.

3. Cellar

From the kitchen there is direct access down to a useful cellar, offering plenty of additional storage space. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The spacious living room boasts high ceiling with moulded cornice and ceiling rose and living flame gas fire in feature surround.

4. Living Room

The spacious living room boasts high ceiling with moulded cornice and ceiling rose and living flame gas fire in feature surround. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LeedsPudseyZooplaManning Stainton