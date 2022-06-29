This five bed period townhouse in Oakwood was recently put on the market for an asking price of £695,000.

The house, which has off-street parking, an electric charging point and a courtyard garden to the rear, is full of quirky Edwardian features adding heaps of character to the property.

A ground floor entrance hall has lovely decorative features including an original front door with stained and etched glass panels, ceiling cornicing with moulded arch and a staircase to the first floor with an original spindled balustrade.

Off the hallway is a beautiful living room which has an attractive period fireplace and open fire, a separate dining room and a breakfast kitchen with bespoke units.

There is also a spacious sitting and dining area with bi-folding doors onto an enclosed courtyard garden, with a second food preparation area making it perfect for entertaining.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom which is currently used as a dressing room and a stunning house bathroom with a free standing copper bath.

The second floor has two bedrooms, both with cast iron fireplaces and a box room with storage.

The house, located a short walk from the picturesque Roundhay Park, is in close proximity to Roundhay High Schooland Oakwood Parade.

For more information about the property please head to the Manning Stainton website or call 0113 2351361.

1. A stunning Edwardian townhouse is for sale, situated on a sought-after leafy tree lined avenue, next to protected woodland, and within a few minutes' walk of Roundhay Park. Photo Sales

2. A ground floor entrance hall has lovely decorative features including an original front door with stained and etched glass panels, ceiling cornicing with moulded arch and staircase to the first floor with original spindled balustrade. Photo Sales

3. Off the hallway is a beautiful living room which has an attractive period fireplace and open fire. Photo Sales

4. A separate dining room also overlooks the woods, and the breakfast kitchen has been fitted with bespoke units by Ryan McGinty Interiors. Photo Sales