One of the most deluxe properties for sale in Otley over recent years, this five bed family home is on the market for an asking price of £1,250,000.
The detached house has been completely renovated over the last four years to an exceptional standard with a garage, ample parking and grounds stretching to approximately 1.36 acres.
At the heart of the house is a fitted family kitchen with numerous quality appliances. Downstairs there is also a sitting room with a feature inglenook fireplace and a family room, as well as a self-contained annex including a sitting area, bedroom and shower room.
To the upper storey is a galleried landing with a master bedroom suite, whilst beyond are three further bedrooms with en-suite facilities.
There are formal gardens ideal for entertaining surrounding the property, a garage and ample parking facilities whilst beyond is plenty of pastureland.
The property is situated in an elevated location towards open moorland between the Wharfedale towns of Ilkley and Otley, with good transport links to both Leeds and Bradford.
