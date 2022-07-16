This two bed semi-detached house in the Haven development in Cookridge is on the market for an asking price of £235,000.

READ THIS: Look around this deceptively large four bed home in Manston full of stylish features

The house, which is fitted with homely decor and warm, wooden furniture, is arranged over two floors and boasts lovely outdoor garden space.

Downstairs, a beautiful front door leads directly into a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace and stairs leading to the first floor.

A modern kitchen with a range of wall and base units and integrated appliances is tucked away around the corner, with a small dining space also included.

The first floor has two good size double bedrooms and the house bathroom.

The front garden is gravelled offering ample off street parking to the front and side leading to a detached garage.

The enclosed rear garden is private with mature borders, a low maintenance patio and a purpose built fire pit, perfect for sitting outside and entertaining guests.

The property is situated in the sought-after Haven development with easy access to Crossgates local shops and eateries along with a Asda superstore and a Health Centre at Holt Park.

For more information about this property please head to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. This two bed semi-detached house in the Haven development in Cookridge is on the market for an asking price of £235,000. Photo Sales

2. The house, which is fitted with homely decor and warm, wooden furniture, is arranged over two floors and boasts lovely outdoor garden space. Photo Sales

3. Downstairs, a beautiful front door leads directly into a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace and stairs leading to the first floor. Photo Sales

4. A modern kitchen with a range of wall and base units and integrated appliances is tucked away around the corner, with a small dining space also included. Photo Sales