This four bed semi-detached house in a quiet cul-de-sac in Manston is on the market for an asking price of £385,000.

The house, which is fitted with gas central heating, double glazing, CCTV and an alarm system, is arranged over three floors and boasts an incredibly modern kitchen and garden space.

The ground floor is made up of a generous entrance hall, an open plan living area with a bay window looking out to the cul-de-sac, a large dining area and a cosy seating area, all enhanced by wooden continuous flooring and bi-fold doors opening to the patio. There is also a utility cupboard with fittings for a washing machine and a toilet.

To the first floor is a spacious landing, an upstairs living room that could be used as a fourth double bedroom and a master bedroom with an en-suite.

The second floor of the property provides two further large double bedrooms, a large airing cupboard and a modern house bathroom.

A lawned front garden connects to a driveway with space for three cars, with a detached garage and gated access behind the property.

A private rear garden is set in a gorgeous woodland with a lawn, patio and a pizza oven all included.

The property is situated in the Manston area within easy reach of Crossgates local amenities and the train station, and within a short drive to The Springs retail and leisure park.

For more information about this property please call head to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

