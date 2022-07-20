Tucked away in Chapel Allerton is this opulent mid terrace property arranged over three floors, now on the market for an asking price of £770,000.

READ THIS: Look inside this bohemian three bed in Burley with a deceptively big garden

The five bed family home has recently undergone a full renovation, complimented by a stunning 145 ft garden with a treehouse.

The current owners have thoughtfully retained a multitude of character features during their modernisations, with exposed brick, high ceilings and original architraves running throughout.

Downstairs, visitors will find a welcoming entrance hallway with parquet flooring, a boot room and toilet with underfloor heating, a bespoke kitchen designed by Neptune and an elegantly proportioned dining room which overlooks the garden.

There is also a separate spacious lounge that boasts a marble fireplace with storage and shelving built into the chimney breast recesses.

The first floor accommodation has been intelligently reworked, now offering three bedrooms with the master being an en-suite, with a study and a family bathroom.

To the second floor the landing provides access to two further double bedrooms and a third bathroom.

Externally, the landscaped garden has a raised patio area perfect for al-fresco dining, two vegetable patches and is then predominantly laid to lawn.

There is also off-street parking for one car off Bank View and with separate access from Miles Hill Place to the bottom of the garden.

The property is situated within walking distance to both Chapel Allerton and Meanwood, yet hidden from Stainbeck Lane offering the best of both worlds when it comes to rural and urban living.

For more information please call 0113 451 3247 or head to www.rightmove.co.uk.

1. Tucked away in Chapel Allerton is this opulent mid terrace property arranged over three floors, now on the market for an asking price of £770,000. Photo Sales

2. The five bed family home has recently undergone a full renovation, complimented by a stunning 145 ft garden with a treehouse. Photo Sales

3. The current owners have thoughtfully retained a multitude of character features during their modernisations, with exposed brick, high ceilings and original architraves running throughout. Photo Sales

4. Downstairs, visitors will find a welcoming entrance hallway with parquet flooring, a boot room and toilet with underfloor heating, a bespoke kitchen designed by Neptune and an elegantly proportioned dining room which overlooks the garden. Photo Sales