This eight bedroom Georgian manor house in Scarcroft was recently put on the market for an asking price of £6.5 million.

The mansion, which is complete with 60 acres of gardens and grounds plus garaging, has an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and gym as part of its leisure wing.

On the basement level is an entertainment space boasting two wine cellars, a music room, billiard room and a cinema.

Upstairs are several living rooms, a modern fully-fitted kitchen and a library designed by famous furniture designer Neal Jones.

The library and adjoining study, accessed by a hidden door, are fitted out in Makassar ebony and satinwood with accent nickel trim.

All eight of the bedrooms have their own en-suite, with freestanding baths and beautifully sleek bathroom tiling.

Oaklands Manor is located on the outer fringes of Scarcroft village in a private corner of a small hamlet surrounded by open countryside, about six miles from Leeds City Centre. Despite the peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to Yorkshire's commercial centres, including Harrogate and York.

For more information about the property please head to the Savills website or call 01904 617 821.

1. A handsome Grade II listed Georgian manor house, occupying a discrete but commanding elevated position between the villages of Scarcroft and Thorner, is for sale. Photo Sales

2. The house provides close to 15,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation, including a host of formal and informal reception rooms. Photo Sales

3. Furniture designer Neal Jones was commissioned to build the fitted library and magnificent kitchen. Photo Sales

4. There are six generous bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, including the principal suite with its own morning room and dressing room. Photo Sales