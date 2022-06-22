This eight bedroom Georgian manor house in Scarcroft was recently put on the market for an asking price of £6.5 million.
The mansion, which is complete with 60 acres of gardens and grounds plus garaging, has an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi and gym as part of its leisure wing.
On the basement level is an entertainment space boasting two wine cellars, a music room, billiard room and a cinema.
Upstairs are several living rooms, a modern fully-fitted kitchen and a library designed by famous furniture designer Neal Jones.
The library and adjoining study, accessed by a hidden door, are fitted out in Makassar ebony and satinwood with accent nickel trim.
All eight of the bedrooms have their own en-suite, with freestanding baths and beautifully sleek bathroom tiling.
Oaklands Manor is located on the outer fringes of Scarcroft village in a private corner of a small hamlet surrounded by open countryside, about six miles from Leeds City Centre. Despite the peaceful location the property is ideally placed for access to Yorkshire's commercial centres, including Harrogate and York.
For more information about the property please head to the Savills website or call 01904 617 821.