This two bedroom terraced house in Yeadon was recently put on the market for an asking price of £249,950.

The house, which has off-street parking and is near to local amenities, has a wood burning stove in the living room and a small garden with space for outdoor seating.

On the ground floor is a spacious lounge, modern fitted kitchen and a good sized cellar that could be used as a utility room.

Upstairs are two generous double bedrooms and a sleek house bathroom, as well as access to an attic area via an inbuilt ladder.

The house, located on Swaine Hill Street, is in close proximity to several local schools, supermarkets and parks.

For more information about the property please head to the Hunters website or call 01132029923.

