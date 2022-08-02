Properties are now available to reserve at Tree Tops, an exclusive new six-home housing development in Farnley, which is being developed by Pudsey-based company Charles Walter Developments.

The family-run developer is in the process of building a total of six four-bedroom, semi-detached homes on the new site.

Two of the houses are already complete, with an anticipated completion of September this year for the four remaining Tree Tops properties.

Speaking about the new homes being built, Richard Christopher, managing director at Charles Walter Developments, said: “I grew up in this area and brought up my family here, so we’ve been looking for the right plot to develop a new housing development that’s close by for years.

"As soon as we found this spot, we knew it was the perfect place to create a new community in this thriving and much-loved area that’s full of brilliant local schools, amenities and excellent transport links.”

With one of the homes already sold, the five remaining houses, priced at £330,000, benefit from high specification throughout, and have been built using modern methods and materials to ensure maximum energy efficiency.

Accommodation across all six homes is spread over three spacious floors, and each property boasts a large open plan kitchen, dining and living space with patio doors leading out to landscaped gardens planted with a biodiverse range of shrubs and fauna.

All of the houses also have plenty of garden space for al-fresco dining and garden furniture.

Each property features a downstairs guest toilet, a generously sized master bedroom with a luxurious ensuite, a well-proportioned house bathroom and three further good-sized bedrooms – one of which could be used as a home office.

All six of the houses are beautifully decorated with a coat of slick white paint and minimal accessories to allow for clean and uncluttered family living.

“We always go above and beyond the regulatory guidelines when it comes to creating energy efficient homes, and we’ve used modern building techniques to create these houses so that they are both enjoyable to live in and affordable to run,” explained Richard.

"We’ve also established nature corridors and living walls throughout the development to encourage wildlife and to create peaceful green spaces to relax in.

“We’re expecting the properties on the site to prove extremely popular and look forward to welcoming potential residents onto the development to view the new homes.”

The new Tree Tops development is situated two miles southwest of Leeds City Centre, and benefits from easy road and rail access into town, as well as being close to the national motorway network.

The development is also surrounded by an array of green spaces and has a selection of excellent local primary and secondary schools on its doorstep.

The properties at Tree Tops are being marketed and sold by Yorkshire estate agents Manning Stainton.