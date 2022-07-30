This beautiful Edwardian house in Roundhay was recently put on the market for an asking price of £900,000.

The property offers well-proportioned and versatile space, with many rooms having particularly high ceilings, and features including original stripped panelled internal doors, ceiling cornicing and decorative fireplaces.

On the ground floor is a lovely large entrance hall with decorative windows, leading into the living room with a deep bay window and a feature fireplace.

The second elegant reception room also has a fireplace and has potential to open up into the kitchen.

The kitchen has a well-designed layout with traditional cabinetry, some glass fronted units and a peninsular divider separating the breakfast space.

On the first floor, three good size bedrooms can be found as well as a family bathroom with a roll top bath and walk-in shower.

To the second floor there are two charming attic style bedrooms, both with feature fireplaces and a third smaller double bedroom that could be used as an office.

The rear garden is larger than most of the neighbouring gardens at 125 feet in length, and is predominantly laid to lawn with planted borders and a patio seating area for alfresco dining.

Off street parking for several cars is included as well as access to the single detached garage.

The property is situated on a favoured tree lined road and is within easy walking distance of Roundhay Park and many local amenities.

For more information please call 0113 2351361 or head to www.manningstainton.co.uk/.

Undefined: readMore

1. On the market for £900,000 This beautiful Edwardian house in Roundhay was recently put on the market for an asking price of £900,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2. Well-proportioned and versatile space The property offers well-proportioned and versatile space, with many rooms having particularly high ceilings. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3. Feature fireplace included On the ground floor is a lovely large entrance hall with decorative windows, leading into the living room with a deep bay window and a feature fireplace. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4. Well-designed layout The kitchen has a well-designed layout with traditional cabinetry, some glass fronted units and a peninsular divider separating the breakfast space. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales