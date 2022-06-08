This eight bedroom country house in Horsforth was recently renovated and is on the market for an asking price of £2,750,000.

Beech House, which has several outbuildings incorporating a gym, office and garaging, has flexible accommodation suitable for multi-generational families looking to stay in the same home.

On the ground floor is an open plan kitchen and dining area incorporating a spacious orangery, with two generous reception rooms overlooking the gardens nearby. There is also a useful utility room as well as an arched wine cellar.

On the first floor are four of the eight bedrooms, with a luxurious house bathroom and a useful office room also included. Upstairs are a further two cosy bedrooms and an attic room perfect for young children.

To the north of the main house is an adjoining annexe with additional living space, including two sizable sitting areas, a cinema room, games room, kitchen and two bedrooms beneath.

The house centres around a beautiful cobbled courtyard, with a magical walled garden to the rear that has been recently renovated to include new lighting, WiFi and a fire house.

Beech House is approximately one mile from the centre of Horsforth, with good connections to the Yorkshire Dales and the popular towns of Ilkley, Otley and Harrogate.

For more information about Beech House, please head to the Savills website or ring 01904617821.

