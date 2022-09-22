A rising star amongst Leeds towns, Farsley is fast becoming one of the most sought after suburbs for families to settle down in.
Benefitting from a vast range of amenities with a fantastic village feel, Farsley allows its residents to enjoy the countryside whilst only being a short drive away from the city centre.
In wake of the town’s newfound popularity over recent years, here are some of the properties on the market in Farsley this week.
1. On the market for £800,000
A five bedroom detached former wool house is for sale in Farsley. The property is steeped in history and has fabulous period features, and currently offers mixed use accommodation including two residential floors and a full office suite. Tucked away on High Street, this gorgeous home also benefits from attractive gardens to the side of the property, kitted out with a spacious decking area.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Offers in excess of £325,000
Having just undergone a complete refurbishment, this spacious four bedroom semi-detached home is situated in an ideal location for a working family. In close proximity to the town centre as well as local schools and recreational facilities, this property also benefits from a garage and a generous size garden to the rear. Planning permission has been granted to extend the home if required.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Offers in excess of £400,000
This stunning five bedroom family home has a high end finish throughout, having undergone a significant scheme of improvement and remodelling works over recent years. With impressive living and bedroom space spread over three floors, this property also benefits from a landscaped garden with a bar for entertaining.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £220,000
This extended two bedroom semi-detached property is situated within a generous corner plot of a popular Farsley cul-de-sac. The house has two reception rooms, a conservatory, two double bedrooms, an additional usable loft space with a Velux window, plus great sized lawned gardens and a driveway for off street parking.
Photo: Rightmove