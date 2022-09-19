From two bedroom maisonettes to lovely suburban flats, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are nine flats suitable for working couples or small families, listed on Rightmove.
1. On the market for £225,000
One of the larger apartments at Chevin Court, this lovely bright property offers spacious and easily managed accommodation, and benefits from excellent communal facilities including a modern residents' lounge, laundry room and secure parking, all in the heart of Otley town centre.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £100,000
This beautiful one bedroom apartment is on the first floor of a Grade II listed redevelopment in the centre of Kippax. With history dating back to the 1700s, this coaching house has been lovingly renovated retaining many original features whilst offering modern living comforts. It also has lovely countryside views from the living room and bedroom.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £120,000
This two bedroom first floor apartment provides extremely generous and well-presented accommodation, and is positioned in a popular development on Stanningley Road with an electric gated entrance. It is ideally located for access to Leeds and Bradford city centre, as well as motorway networks.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £90,000
This two-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of the Greenhouse Building in Beeston has been put on the market for £90,000. Consisting of a stylish living area with plenty of extra space for storage, this flat has fantastic transport connections to the M62 and Leeds city centre.
Photo: Rightmove