Rosemont House has been specifically designed for residents aged 55 and over, with local amenities close by and features on site created to cater for those looking to retire.

Jenni Howell, sales manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Bramhope office, said: “Rosemont House is a prestigious development that is ideally located for all Bramhope’s amenities, including the local pub, shops, bakery, and medical centre.

Rosemont House has been specifically designed for residents aged 55 and over. Pictured: A CGI construction of what the development will look like when finished later this year.

“There are very few purpose-built developments for the over 55s in and around this part of North Leeds. As a result, we’ve already had a lot of interest ahead of this sales launch, from potential buyers who have been watching work progress and can already appreciate the quality of the development."

Rosemont House is located on Breary Lane and consists of nine two-bedroom, two-bathroom, apartments that are being developed by respected Leeds company, Jack Lunn.

Construction work started earlier this year and the homes will be ready to move into during October this year.

The development offers lift access to all three floors and sits in landscaped gardens, complete with a parking area and cycle storage.

Each apartment is also sold with the peace of mind of a premier guarantee ten year warranty.

“Every home will be extremely spacious and finished to an exceptional standard," Jenni went on to say.

"This includes bespoke Mereway kitchens with Bosch appliances, Vitra sanitaryware in the bathrooms, as well as Hansgrohe showers and taps. All the master bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and several have dressing rooms.

“Each apartment will also have its own parking space, complete with an EV charging point, and the development benefits from a very useful storage area, as well as lovely, landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy, which really makes it stand out from most other apartment schemes.”

Close to the development are regular bus services to Leeds and surrounding areas. Leeds Bradford International Airport is nearby, as are train stations at Huby and Horsforth, enjoying main line links.

The village has a number of amenities including a modern medical centre, dentist surgery, local shops, public house, butchers and bakery.

"Bramhope has always been a popular place to live and enjoys a robust property market. We sell a vast range of homes throughout Bramhope and beyond, from stylish apartments through to large family homes.

"A lot of buyers already live in Bramhope, but it also attracts plenty of people who are new to the village. The majority are attracted by its quality housing stock and village community, which has a rural feel, whilst offering easy access to Leeds city centre and the spa towns of Harrogate and Ilkley."

