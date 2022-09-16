From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
Here are nine homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.
1. On the market for £220,000
This spacious semi-detached house in Morley has three bedrooms, two reception rooms, low maintenance gardens and off-street parking. The property offers huge potential and would be ideal for anyone looking to take on a project or development opportunity.
Photo: Rightmove
2. On the market for £325,000
This extended semi-detached house in Otley has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen diner. It is within walking distance of Menston Train Station and Otley town centre, and has a beautiful garden with Indian stone work and a concrete outhouse.
Photo: Rightmove
3. On the market for £410,000
This three bedroom detached house in Meanwood is in a quiet enclave of just nine houses. It has a fantastic open plan dining kitchen, with central heating and double glazing keeping the property in turn-key condition.
Photo: Rightmove
4. On the market for £180,000
This two bedroom mid-terrace house is located in Woodhouse, an area popular with both first time buyers and landlords alike. The property is conveniently located for easy access into the city centre, as well as to the universities. It also has gas central heating and uPVC double-glazing.
Photo: Rightmove