News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds houses for sale: 7 family homes new to the market this week - from Horsforth to Morley

Here are some of the family homes new to the market this week.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.

Here are seven homes on the market this week, listed on property sales website Rightmove.

1. £500,000

This spacious 1250sq ft four bedroom family home is situated in a pleasant cul-de-sac in Horsforth. Laying within catchment for some of the top performing and reputable primary and secondary schools in Leeds, local amenities on Town Street and New Road are nearby as well as great access to the the Ring Road.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. £239,000

This three bedroom townhouse in the heart of Horsforth comes with a low maintenence garden and an en-block garage. Located on Rose Terrace, this family home has excellent access to local amenities and good transport links to the centre of Leeds.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. £415,000

This immaculately presented four bedroom detached family home in Morley is for sale. Built in 2017 and still with the remaining NHBC warranty, the property benefits from a driveway, garage, two reception rooms, a downstairs WC, a beautiful kitchen and diner and a master with an en-suite.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. £185,000

This good sized two bedroom town house is situated in a popular cul-de-sac position in Farnley. Having been modernised and decorated throughout and with the benefit of a recently fitted shower room, the home is perfect for a working family thanks to its good access to the city centre and Bramley train station.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2