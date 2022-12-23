Here are some of the family homes new to the market this week.
From three bedroom family homes to gorgeous terraced houses, Leeds’ property market is booming with investment opportunities – whatever the budget.
1. £500,000
This spacious 1250sq ft four bedroom family home is situated in a pleasant cul-de-sac in Horsforth. Laying within catchment for some of the top performing and reputable primary and secondary schools in Leeds, local amenities on Town Street and New Road are nearby as well as great access to the the Ring Road.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £239,000
This three bedroom townhouse in the heart of Horsforth comes with a low maintenence garden and an en-block garage. Located on Rose Terrace, this family home has excellent access to local amenities and good transport links to the centre of Leeds.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £415,000
This immaculately presented four bedroom detached family home in Morley is for sale. Built in 2017 and still with the remaining NHBC warranty, the property benefits from a driveway, garage, two reception rooms, a downstairs WC, a beautiful kitchen and diner and a master with an en-suite.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £185,000
This good sized two bedroom town house is situated in a popular cul-de-sac position in Farnley. Having been modernised and decorated throughout and with the benefit of a recently fitted shower room, the home is perfect for a working family thanks to its good access to the city centre and Bramley train station.
Photo: Rightmove