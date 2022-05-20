Last month, the average house price in the city rose by 0.1 per cent.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.4 per cent annual growth.

The average Leeds house price in March was £226,876, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1 per cent increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices decreased 0.2 per cent, but Leeds underperformed compared to the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Leeds rose by £18,000 – putting the area 15th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Richmondshire, where property prices increased on average by 16.3 per cent, to £266,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Sheffield gained just 6.1 per cent in value, giving an average price of £203,000.

Winners and losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Leeds in March – they increased 0.3 per cent, to £427,960 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 11.9 per cent.

Semi-detached houses cost an average of £244,095 to buy in March.

That's up 0.3 per cent from February. Over the last year, prices rose by 9.2 per cent.

For terraced homes, property prices rose by 0.2 per cent in March.

The average house price for terraced homes in Leeds was £244,095, an increase of 7.2 per cent from the same time last year.

Owners of flats in Leeds saw property prices drop by 0.3 per cent in March, to £148,271 on average.

But over the last year, prices have still risen by 4.1 per cent.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Leeds spent an average of £193,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £48,000 more than in March 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £271,000 on average in March – 40.3 per cent more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Leeds compare?

The Land Registry figures show how prices in Leeds compare to the rest of the region.

Buyers paid 13.7 per cent more than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber in March for a property in Leeds.

The average house price in the region is £200,000, compared to £226,876 in Leeds.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £278,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in Harrogate – £329,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in Leeds.

Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull (£131,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Leeds: £226,876

Yorkshire and the Humber: £199,607

UK: £278,436

Annual growth to March

Leeds: +8.4 per cent

Yorkshire and the Humber: +9 per cent

UK: +9.8 per cent

Best and worst annual growth in Yorkshire and the Humber

Richmondshire: +16.3 per cent