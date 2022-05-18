This stunning Victorian home is on the market with Fine and Country

Leeds house for sale: Victorian family home with stunning period features and self-contained apartment in Bramley

This beautiful Victorian home in Leeds has been owned by one family for more than fifty years.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 4:30 pm

Located on Broad Lane in Bramley, the semi-detached property has been carefully updated while retaining many period features.

On the ground floor there is a generous living room, a dining room, kitchen, a utility room and a second living room which is currently being used as a study.

The main house has four bedrooms and there's the added benefit of a self-contained apartment with its own access.

It boasts a long and private driveway, as well as a stunning garden that surrounds the property.

The home is on the market for offers over £700,000 with Fine and Country.

This well-proportioned Victorian semi-detached property is set on a corner plot, with the amenities of Bramley Town Street on its doorstep

A dining kitchen is fitted with wall and base units, with integrated appliances and a log burner

The generous size living room has double doors leading to a light and airy dining room

The dining room boasts plenty of natural light

