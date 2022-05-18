Located on Broad Lane in Bramley, the semi-detached property has been carefully updated while retaining many period features.

On the ground floor there is a generous living room, a dining room, kitchen, a utility room and a second living room which is currently being used as a study.

The main house has four bedrooms and there's the added benefit of a self-contained apartment with its own access.

It boasts a long and private driveway, as well as a stunning garden that surrounds the property.

The home is on the market for offers over £700,000 with Fine and Country.

