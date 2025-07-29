Leeds’ property market has been “slightly quieter” in the second quarter of the year, a quarterly report reveals.

Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton’s second quarterly House Price Index (HPI) for 2025 reveals house prices across the city have increased a “healthy” six per cent since the same time last year.

The report has also revealed new listings are on the up, as confidence increases amongst both buyers and sellers. This is echoed in the increase in first-time buyers entering the market, up 8 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Manning Stainton’s report also showed that sales levels have slowed very slightly, down one per cent compared to last quarter, when activity levels jumped as buyers dried to complete deals ahead of stamp duty changes introduced at the end of March.

However, this is a small dip and there are no signs of the slump that many expected post-March, the report said.

Mark Manning, managing director of Manning Stainton, said: “The second quarter of 2025 has been slightly quieter than the first, but we expected things to slow down once people stopped rushing to beat the stamp duty changes that came into effect at the end of quarter one.

“However, despite this, the market has remained extremely buoyant and has experienced healthy price rises across the year. There is still more demand than supply, and this will continue to push prices up and ensure the market continues to perform well.

“More interest rate reductions look likely over the coming months too, and with mortgage rates at the lowest level they’ve been for several years, buyer confidence is strong and there is lots of movement happening across the city’s housing market.”

Manning Stainton’s quarterly House Price Index is based on the estate agent’s sales data from across Leeds, Wetherby, and Wakefield, and is designed to provide a detailed overview of how the housing market is performing in the region.