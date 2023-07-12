Leeds homes for sale: Look inside this one-bed flat in a Grade II listed building 'with lots of charm and character'
This compact, one-bedroom flat in a Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre has been placed on the market.
The top floor apartment at The Chandlers – which features a ladder from the bedroom to a mezzanine study area – is being marketed by Martin & Co and has an asking price of £130,000.
The flat is located by the River Aire in the city centre and has lots of charm and character including oak beams and arched windows.
