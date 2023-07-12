This compact, one-bedroom flat in a Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre has been placed on the market.

The top floor apartment at The Chandlers – which features a ladder from the bedroom to a mezzanine study area – is being marketed by Martin & Co and has an asking price of £130,000.

The flat is located by the River Aire in the city centre and has lots of charm and character including oak beams and arched windows.

Take a look in our picture gallery below and go to the Zoopa website for more information.

1 . The Chandlers A one bedroom flat "with lots of charm and character" has been put up for sale within The Chandlers in Leeds city centre. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . The Chandlers The Chandlers is a Grade II listed property situated by the River Aire on The Calls. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . 'Beautifully presented' The beautifully presented top floor apartment with lots of charm and character including oak beams and arched windows. The apartment also benefits from unallocated parking. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The kitchen area has a range of fitted modern units and contrasting wooden worksurface. Integrated appliances include; a dishwasher, fridge, electric oven, four ring hob with extractor fan over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales