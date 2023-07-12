Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds homes for sale: Look inside this one-bed flat in a Grade II listed building 'with lots of charm and character'

This compact, one-bedroom flat in a Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre has been placed on the market.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST

The top floor apartment at The Chandlers – which features a ladder from the bedroom to a mezzanine study area – is being marketed by Martin & Co and has an asking price of £130,000.

The flat is located by the River Aire in the city centre and has lots of charm and character including oak beams and arched windows.

Take a look in our picture gallery below and go to the Zoopa website for more information.

A one bedroom flat "with lots of charm and character" has been put up for sale within The Chandlers in Leeds city centre.

1. The Chandlers

A one bedroom flat "with lots of charm and character" has been put up for sale within The Chandlers in Leeds city centre. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The Chandlers is a Grade II listed property situated by the River Aire on The Calls.

2. The Chandlers

The Chandlers is a Grade II listed property situated by the River Aire on The Calls. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The beautifully presented top floor apartment with lots of charm and character including oak beams and arched windows. The apartment also benefits from unallocated parking.

3. 'Beautifully presented'

The beautifully presented top floor apartment with lots of charm and character including oak beams and arched windows. The apartment also benefits from unallocated parking. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen area has a range of fitted modern units and contrasting wooden worksurface. Integrated appliances include; a dishwasher, fridge, electric oven, four ring hob with extractor fan over.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen area has a range of fitted modern units and contrasting wooden worksurface. Integrated appliances include; a dishwasher, fridge, electric oven, four ring hob with extractor fan over. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
