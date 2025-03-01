A tour inside this immaculately presented Leeds residence situated in a highly sought-after Wetherby estate

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

This stunning home in Wetherby is ideally located at Spofforth Park.

Priced at £1,175,000, the residence on Wentworth Street in this charming Leeds market town welcomes you with a spacious hallway featuring porcelain tiles. From there, you'll enter a formal living room complete with a cosy fireplace, as well as an office that boasts a custom media wall.

The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, which is enhanced by large bi-folding doors that open onto a patio—perfect for enjoying the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.

On the first floor, you'll find three generous double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, along with a family bathroom. The top floor features two additional loft bedrooms equipped with Velux windows and a shower room.

Outside, the home benefits from a newly landscaped garden at the rear, providing a lovely outdoor space.

The home is listed on the market with Monroe Estate Agents.

Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Wentworth Street, Wetherby

Monroe

Photo Sales

2. Wentworth Street, Wetherby

Monroe

Photo Sales

3. Wentworth Street, Wetherby

Monroe

Photo Sales

4. Wentworth Street, Wetherby

Monroe

Photo Sales

5. Wentworth Street, Wetherby

Monroe

Photo Sales

6. Wentworth Street, Wetherby

Monroe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWetherbyProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice