Priced at £1,175,000, the residence on Wentworth Street in this charming Leeds market town welcomes you with a spacious hallway featuring porcelain tiles. From there, you'll enter a formal living room complete with a cosy fireplace, as well as an office that boasts a custom media wall.
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, which is enhanced by large bi-folding doors that open onto a patio—perfect for enjoying the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.
On the first floor, you'll find three generous double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, along with a family bathroom. The top floor features two additional loft bedrooms equipped with Velux windows and a shower room.
Outside, the home benefits from a newly landscaped garden at the rear, providing a lovely outdoor space.
The home is listed on the market with Monroe Estate Agents.
Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.