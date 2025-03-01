Priced at £1,175,000, the residence on Wentworth Street in this charming Leeds market town welcomes you with a spacious hallway featuring porcelain tiles. From there, you'll enter a formal living room complete with a cosy fireplace, as well as an office that boasts a custom media wall.

The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, which is enhanced by large bi-folding doors that open onto a patio—perfect for enjoying the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.

On the first floor, you'll find three generous double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, along with a family bathroom. The top floor features two additional loft bedrooms equipped with Velux windows and a shower room.

Outside, the home benefits from a newly landscaped garden at the rear, providing a lovely outdoor space.

The home is listed on the market with Monroe Estate Agents.