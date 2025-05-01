Situated on Vickers Avenue in Kirkstall, close to Headingley railway station and with excellent links to Leeds city centre, the semi-detached home is ideal for a small family, young professionals, and first-time buyers. It is on the market with estate agent Manning Stainton for just under £240,000.
The property has PVCu double glazing and gas central heating, and is entered through an entry porch opening into a beautiful reception room with a bay window overlooking the front elevation, original wooden flooring and a beamed fireplace.
To the rear is a separate dining room with stripped wood flooring and a recessed fireplace that seamlessly flows into an extended kitchen with a range of base and wall units as well as a side entrance door.
Upstairs is the main bedroom at the front with a range of built-in wardrobes. To the rear is bedroom two with additional wardrobes and access to the loft space.
The bathroom is a contemporary three-piece suite with a bathtub with an overhead shower, underfloor heating and ceramic tiling.
Outside, the charming property has a small courtyard-style garden to the front. The rear garden has been beautifully cared for and is mainly laid to lawn with established flower beds, a paved patio, a garden shed and an area with raised vegetable beds and fruit trees.
The home is ideally located within walking distance of excellent amenities such as the Morrisons retail park and popular pubs and landmarks such as The Bridge Inn, Kirkstall Abbey and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
