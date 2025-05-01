The property has PVCu double glazing and gas central heating, and is entered through an entry porch opening into a beautiful reception room with a bay window overlooking the front elevation, original wooden flooring and a beamed fireplace.

To the rear is a separate dining room with stripped wood flooring and a recessed fireplace that seamlessly flows into an extended kitchen with a range of base and wall units as well as a side entrance door.

Upstairs is the main bedroom at the front with a range of built-in wardrobes. To the rear is bedroom two with additional wardrobes and access to the loft space.

The bathroom is a contemporary three-piece suite with a bathtub with an overhead shower, underfloor heating and ceramic tiling.

Outside, the charming property has a small courtyard-style garden to the front. The rear garden has been beautifully cared for and is mainly laid to lawn with established flower beds, a paved patio, a garden shed and an area with raised vegetable beds and fruit trees.